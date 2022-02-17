Dawne Deeley received the Cross of Merit of the Order of the Lion of Finland from the President of Finland in 2005 for her work with Karelians. She has owned, bred, and shown Karelians for over 30 years in British Columbia, is licensed to judge them all over the world, and has been named by the Finnish Kennel Club as the Canadian representative of the breed. Deely puts it bluntly: "For 999 people out of 1,000, this will be the worst dog ever," she says. "But for the other, this is the only dog they'll ever want to live with." As with any breed, the Karelian bear dog can be your perfect pet—if you do your research and know what to expect.