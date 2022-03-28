Kai Ken
|height
|
|weight
|
|life span
|
|breed size
|
|good with
|
|temperament
|
|intelligence
|
|shedding amount
|
|exercise needs
|
|energy level
|
|barking level
|
|drool amount
|
|breed group
|
|coat length/texture
|
|colors
|
|patterns
|
|other traits
|
The Kai Ken, or "tiger dog," is a unique breed that originates from Japan. If you're lucky to meet this rare breed, you'll probably first notice a striking resemblance to the Shiba Inu, the Akita, and other seemingly fox-like breeds. The Kai Ken is usually found in three different colored coats: brindle, black brindle, and red brindle.
With their pointy ears, fox-like head, fluffy tail, and friendly smile, these medium-sized dogs will quickly win you over. But this unique breed is more than just looks. Kai Ken are friendly, loyal, loving, and intelligent companions who love spending time outdoors—making them an ideal pet for active households and weekend adventurers.
Appearance
Male Kai Ken stand around 18–22 inches tall, while females will typically fall within the 17–20-inch range. While they are medium-sized, they also have an athletic, muscular build.
Kai Ken have a thick double coat that will shed seasonally twice a year—so make sure to invest in some good deshedding brushes. Like most double-coated dogs, their outer coat is on the coarse side, which helps protect their soft undercoat and their skin. This extra protection means that the Kai Ken can tolerate colder weather and cooler water temperatures.
The Kai Ken can have three different colored coats: brindle, black brindle, or (very rarely) red brindle.
The Kai Ken has distinct features that can best be described as wolf-like or fox-like. They have wide foreheads with brown, wide-set eyes, and atop their head sits pointy, upright, triangle-shaped ears. Kai Ken also have narrow snouts, creating an upside-down triangle silhouette that gives them such a remarkable resemblance to their wild relatives.
Temperament
If there's one thing the Kai Ken is known for, it's his unwavering loyalty. These dogs adore their family but can be wary around strangers at first, says Claudine Sievert, DVM, veterinary consultant at Stayyy. Kai Ken puppies need early socialization and consistent positive reinforcement training to be comfortable around new people and in new situations.
"Kai Ken do well with older children and other dogs, especially if they are socialized early," Sievert says. "However, it's important to remember that these dogs do have a high prey drive, so use caution around smaller pets, and if you have any, make sure they are introduced while your dog's still a pup."
While Kai Ken have an intelligent, stoic look to them, they are also quite affectionate and playful when spending time with the humans they love. They aren't known to be lap dogs—these dogs have a lot of energy. If you're planning to bring one home, make sure you have enough time to adequately exercise and play with him every day (about 40 minutes of daily activity will tire him out and keep him from being bored).
Living Needs
If you're thinking of welcoming a Kai Ken puppy into your family, know that the little fluff ball is going to grow into a 25–45-pound dog that needs to be kept active. If a Kai Ken isn't able to expend all of his pent-up energy, he can become anxious and develop not-so-desirable behaviors, like chewing on your furniture. Keep him happy by taking him on hikes down a local trail or letting him swim in a backyard pool.
Kai Ken, being the outdoor enthusiasts they are, thrive with a large fenced yard or another space for them to run and play. But always supervise your pup and keep him on a leash when out and about. The Kai Ken's high prey drive means he's likely to run off and chase small critters that catch his eye—sometimes even going as far as climbing trees after them!
However, a love of wide-open spaces doesn't necessarily mean your Kai Ken can't adapt to apartment living as long as his exercise needs are met.
Kai Ken are social animals who want love and attention. While they are generally OK on their own at home for a few hours, you shouldn't leave them alone for prolonged periods of time. If you can't avoid being out for more than six or eight hours at a time, consider hiring a dog walker or a pet sitter so your pup has some company during the day.
Care
Because of the Kai Ken's thick coat, you'll spend a lot of time brushing him. "They shed a lot, so you'll want to brush them daily," Sievert says. "The good news is that they are clean dogs, and you don't have to worry about giving them a lot of baths."
If your Kai Ken tends to be a little more adventurous (aka, he's notorious for tracking in muddy paw prints after a good backyard romp), you can get away with bathing him once a month. But don't wash him more frequently than that as it may end up irritating his skin.
Kai Ken have thick and hard nails that won't naturally file down easily when you take them on walks. You'll need to stay on top of their upkeep with monthly nail trims—if you hear them clicking against the floor as your pup walks, it's time for a manicure.
Daily tooth brushing is also recommended, but at minimum you should strive to brush their teeth a few times a week. This prevents plaque from building up (and causing dental problems!) and helps keep their breath smelling fresh.
When it comes to their ears, their naturally upright positioning means they are less prone to infections than floppy-eared dogs. But it's still a good idea to clean their ears at least once a month. If you take them swimming, you'll probably need to clean them a bit more often.
Health
The average Kai Ken lifespan is 12–16 years. They are generally viewed as healthy dogs, but pup parents need to stay vigilant for certain health conditions.
According to the Kai Ken Society of America (KKSA), these dogs can develop elbow dysplasia and hip dysplasia, where the pup's joints don't develop properly. The breed club also recommends that all Kai Ken be tested for progressive retinal atrophy (PRA) and undergo cardiac exams.
A reputable Kai Ken breeder will conduct all of the health screenings recommended by the Canine Health Information Center.
History
Kai Ken are one of the six native breeds in Japan. They originated in the Yamanashi Prefecture (originally known as the Kai Province), an area in Japan close to Mount Fuji, according to the Nihon Ken Network. The dogs became a Living Natural Monument in 1933 but are still considered a rare breed in their homeland.
Kai Ken were originally used to hunt game such as deer and boar. The Japanese Kennel Club recognized the breed in 1934 and, according to the KKSA, first came to the U.S. as a gift to the Utah Zoo in the 1960s. These dogs lived their lives in the zoo and produced no pups.
It wasn't until the 1990s that Kai Ken came back to the U.S. when a breeder brought back eight dogs from Japan, according to the KKSA.
Fun Facts
- The Kai Ken is sometimes called the "Tora Inu," which translates to "tiger dog." They get this nickname due to the signature brindle striping on their coat.
- According to the Nihon Ken Network, there were originally two kinds of Kai Ken. The shishi-inu-gata were heavy and stocky, used for hunting boar. The shika-inu-gata were thinner, lighter, longer, and used for hunting deer.
- Kai Ken were not intentionally bred. They developed naturally in Japan.