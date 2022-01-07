The Jindo should not be left alone for prolonged periods of time—especially not in the backyard, where he might decide to go on an adventure without you. As an intelligent breed, the Jindo can be known as a bit of an escape artist, even with a fenced-in yard. Especially when brought to a new environment, he can be drawn to leave home for a number of reasons, such as spotting a squirrel to chase, feeling like he is not in his true home, or simple curiosity. Owners need to be diligent about watching their Jindo in the backyard, building a strong relationship, and keeping him on-leash when necessary. Korean K9 Rescue uses Fi GPS collars that allow owners to find their dog's location, if needed.