Tosa (Tosa Inu)

Ushi Phillips notes that while Japanese-bred Tosas are impressively sized (up to 130 pounds), Tosas in the U.S. are even bigger and can weigh up to 200 pounds. For scale, that's about as much as a front-loading washing machine. Or, to use a more canine-friendly method of measurement, it would take 10 average-sized dachshunds to equal the weight of one Tosa. The breed is no slouch in the height department either—literally. Their minimum height from paws to shoulders is just under 2 feet (21.5 to 23.5 inches).