With their pristine white coats , Japanese spitz dogs are truly a rare breed . Though loved in their native Japan (and worldwide!), you likely won't find a Japanese spitz at your local animal shelter-litter sizes for these pretty pups are very small, ranging from one to just six puppies.

Playful and friendly from an early age, Japanese spitz are highly adaptable and thrive in almost any living situation, from small apartments to vast acreage. These happy dogs walk with a pep in their step, equally excited for playtime and cuddly naps.

Appearance

Japanese spitz might look like direct descendants of the Samoyed , but, according to the Japanese Spitz Club of USA , they were reportedly bred from the German spitz. They look a lot like their fellow spitz dogs, especially the American Eskimo Dog and the Pomeranian . Standing a little over a foot tall, Japanese spitz are small dogs with a stocky build (weighing anywhere between 15-30 pounds), but they are still light and nimble on their feet.

With their white coat and foxy faces, Japanese spitz dogs are handsome pups. But those pristine coats don't mean they're persnickety about their looks; they love to play and go on adventures!

With striking almond eyes lined in black, they hold their heads high and proud, triangle ears perked at attention and mane-like fur flowing around their foxy faces. The Japanese spitz is exclusively white, with a heavy double coat of fur and a fluffy tail curving over his back like a plume.

All that floof includes a short, fleecy undercoat and long, stand-off outer coat. But despite the plentiful fur, Japanese spitz dogs don't love romping around in the snow-instead, they prefer staying warm inside on their favorite human's lap.

Temperament

Japanese spitz dogs always seem to wear a smile, and their happy personalities match their cute expression. Loving and devoted in nature, the Japanese spitz is an attention-seeker and silly member of the family. Because of this, they don't tolerate being ignored and typically turn to undesirable behaviors-they're known to chew the occasional shoe-and experience anxiety if left alone for long periods of time.

"Because they are prone to anxiety, the Japanese spitz should be cared for with this trait in mind and given positive experiences in a crate or when alone," says Heather Venkat, DVM, companion animal veterinarian at VIP Puppies .

Left: As with all breeds, Japanese spitz puppies benefit from early socialization and training classes. Make sure to enroll him in puppy kindergarten! | Credit: len44ik / Adobe Stock