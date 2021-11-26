These sprightly, bright pooches have adorable animated energy, so keep your wits about you and prepare to be amazed.

Ready? Set? Go! Without a doubt, Jack Russell terrier mixes will keep you engaged and entertained. They've never met a stranger, and because they're so doggone smart, they love tricks and games. If they could speak human, they'd likely give you a paw tap and ask when the next training session will be—in fact, you probably can teach them to talk!

Get to Know the Parents of Your Jack Russell Terrier Mix

Will your Jack Russell terrier crossbreed inherit all the traits of this fine pooch? It's difficult to predict this. So it's essential for your new pup's wellbeing to research both parents of a mixed breed to understand the outlook for health, personality, and other factors.

Patrick Singletary, DVM, owns Good Dog Veterinary Care in Marietta, Ga. He says dedicated dog breeders put in a lot of time, knowledge, and passion creating and maintaining a successful operation. So when a breeder asks you tough questions, they have the health and wellness of their dogs at the forefront of their minds. Make sure to interview them as well.

"Responsible dog owners should also help to prevent puppy mills by devoting copious time to researching breeds, researching the lines of the dogs they desire, and interviewing the right breeder to work with," Singletary adds. Since Russells live 12–14 years, you want any of the following Jack Russell terrier mixes you bring home to have the best life ever!

Jack Chi (Jack Russell Terrier Chihuahua Mix)

Can a pooch be high-spirited and cuddlesome at the same time? He can if he has a little Chihuahua Central and South American heritage influencing his Russell original English roots. You'll swell with pride at how well this attentive sweetie responds to early socialization training (all the gold stars!) and how quickly he adapts to apartment living. Keep him active and engaged and you'll receive so many appreciative licks.

Jack-Rat Terrier (Jack Russell Terrier Rat Terrier Mix)

Also called a Jersey terrier, this bright-eyed and energetic rat terrier and Russell terrier mix has extra terrier tenacity. A small but nimble breed, she's a laser-focused working dog, always eager to learn and be trained in new tasks. She'll thrive in an active environment where her brilliant mind is put to good use, such as deciphering puzzles, instead of getting into uh-oh mischief because she's, as a teenager might say, "So boooored."

Jackabee (Jack Russell Terrier Beagle Mix)

If you and your family have an active lifestyle and love hiking and other outdoor adventures, this beagle and Russell terrier mix might be perfect for you. More than just an animated four-footed tagalong, a Jackabee is a loving and curious pooch, and you'll play up his strengths by involving him in whatever you're doing, especially since his hound parentage always appreciates a good nose workout.

Bo-Jack Terrier (Boston Terrier Jack Russell Terrier Mix)

These cute cousins go great together! The darling Boston terrier is already a popular choice for families because of her charm and playful antics, so a terrier twosome is hard to pass up. Experienced dog owners who love watching their pet pals achieve wonderful mental and physical feats (like riding a scooter!) will delight in teaching this particular Russell terrier mixed breed new skills.

Yorkie Russell (Jack Russell Terrier Yorkie Mix)

Speaking of popularity contests, Yorkshire terriers always take home a bouquet of dog treats as some of the top small dog breeds. So with this mix, also known as a Jorkie, there's a double dose of plucky, spunky fun and 110 percent dedication to you and all other humans in the household—just don't be surprised when they take charge! They might have more to say than other dogs, so learn why they're barking and what needs your attention.

Jackshund (Jack Russell Terrier Dachshund Mix)

Here's another adorable blend of wits and vitality. Both dachshunds and Russell terriers have instinctive methods for successfully tracking and capturing small game (And vermin. Ew.) So while you might not need them for that task, they're longing for interactive pet toys, snuffle mats, and other ways to stay active mentally. They also love a good scamper, so consult your veterinarian to create the best exercise routine.

Jackador (Jack Russell Terrier Labrador Retriever Mix)

A Labrador retriever is famed as one of the most loyal dog breeds, so you'll likely enjoy a Jackador's devotion for a good long time. Spry and bold, if you desire a canine friend who loves, oh, maybe kayaking as well as a rousing game of fetch (like these scampy Russell terrier puppies!), you've met your ideal travel buddy. He's up for just about any excursion you have planned.

Jack-a-Poo (Jack Russell Terrier Poodle Mix)

Whether you call him a Jack-a-Poo or a Jackadoodle, any affectionate miniature or toy poodle mix will not only be dashing, but also quite smart (you see an emerging pattern with these Russell crossbreeds, right?)—maybe not bright enough to fix your car, but certainly able to zip through an agility course with ease then ask "What's next?" You might also gain a bit of a hypoallergenic benefit. Now there's a good dog!

CoJack (Jack Russell Terrier Corgi Mix)

Oh boy! Just when you thought you couldn't have a more lively, intelligent, and sweet-natured pooch, please allow us to introduce the CoJack: part Russell, part Cardigan Welsh corgi or Pembroke Welsh corgi, and all spirit. As wrangle 'em up and move 'em out herding breeds, corgis offspring get excited over outdoor toys and other games that help burn off bursts of energy before hunkerin' down for end-of-day snuggles.

Foxy Russell (Jack Russell Terrier Toy Fox Terrier Mix)

