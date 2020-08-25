Italian Greyhound

Italian greyhounds are hunting dogs at their heart, and come blessed with incredibly high prey drives. If something their size or smaller makes any sudden moves, it will get chased. For this reason, cats as roommates are almost certainly going to be a non-starter for most Italian greyhounds, even with early socialization, as it’s just going to be too easy for them to trigger that prey instinct. Also, yards without a fence or walks without a leash are strongly advised against, because this pup is a dog who’s going to take off after every squirrel it sees. And once she gets a head of steam up (which happens very quickly), you’re not going to be able to catch up to her again until she stops.