Irish Wolfhound

Regular brushing is a good time to check for things like nail length and ear and dental health. Nails should be trimmed if you can hear them tapping against the floor. Ear canals should be pale pink with very little—and fairly odorless—wax. Be sure to look for any signs of movement (mites!) and foreign objects in the canal, especially if you and your dog spend a lot of time outdoors or have recently been in tall grasses. Much of this routine care can happen at home, but always reach out to your veterinarian if you have concerns, or employ a professional groomer to help.