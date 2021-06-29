Because of her tenacity, determination, and dedication to her people, the Irish terrier was known as a "War Dog" and served as a combat messenger in World War I. In his writing about the breed's contribution to the war, Lt. Col. E H Richardson of the British War Dog School is quoted as saying: "I can say with decided emphasis that the Irish Terriers of the service more than did their part. Many a soldier is alive today through the effort of one of these very terriers. My opinion of this Breed is indeed a high one. They are highly sensitive, spirited dogs of fine metal, and those of us who respect and admire the finer qualities of mind will find them amply reflected in these terriers. They are extraordinarily intelligent, faithful, and honest, and a man who has one of them as a companion will never lack a true friend."