Irish Setter (Red Setter)

Here’s the good news: Dirt will tend to fall right off, thanks to the natural oils produced by the water-wicking undercoat combined with the naturally fine nature of the Irish setter’s topcoat. So unless your Irish setter gets especially muddy or goes for a dive in your trash can, baths are a rare necessity. For that classic “Irish setter look,” the dog’s hair is kept short on the head, while being left longer on the neck and body. Kept to this standard, you shouldn’t need to cut your Irish setter’s hair more than once every three months or so. Regular nail trimming and tooth brushing are also a must.