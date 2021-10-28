Icelandic Sheepdog

"Temperamentally, they are loving, eager to please, and responsive to positive training techniques, but prone to separation anxiety if they are not socialized and [if] they are left home alone for long periods of time," she adds. "They love to accompany their owners to work, and quite a few have been service dogs. On the other hand, they are very attuned to the moods of their owners, and an anxious owner can produce an anxious dog."