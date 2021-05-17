"One concern with all doodle breeds is ear infections due to the extra hair present within their ear canals," Miller says. Some experts believe this hair should be plucked regularly to prevent ear infections, while others believe that plucking itself can actually cause damage to the skin that leads to ear infections. Miller leans toward plucking, "so that the canals are more open to the air and the pet owners can more easily use ear cleaning solution routinely to keep those ears clear." But, he acknowledges that every dog is different, and recommends discussing your options with your veterinarian.