Havanese dogs will be happy in a studio apartment, a sprawling mansion, or anywhere in-between. Mostly, these sociable animals want to have others by their side and prefer being in a lap to pretty much any other state. If left alone for long periods of time, a Havanese pup can get bored, and barking can become an issue (although Neabore says this breed does tend to bark less than many other small dog breeds). The breed is an excellent choice for seniors, families, and others looking for a constant companion. While the Havanese is energetic, he’s not especially active (he generally gets the workout he needs just bouncing around the house), so owners looking for canine camaraderie while hiking, backpacking, camping, and other outdoor endeavors may want to consider other options.