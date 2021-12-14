Because they love their treats, harriers can easily reach an unhealthy weight if they don't get enough exercise or eat too much. Working with your veterinarian to discuss your harrier's food and treat intake, plus his activity level, is the best way to keep weight-related issues at bay. A vet can also help you decide on the right high-quality dog food to feed your harrier, but a good place to start is with a food that matches the dog's life stage: puppy, adult, or senior.