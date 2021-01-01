Even with a backyard, greyhounds should not be expected to stay outside for long periods of time because they are not designed for extreme weather. These dogs are naturally slender with only 2 percent body fat and short fur, so owners will want to invest in a winter dog coat to protect them against cold weather, even on short walks. In the summer, greyhounds cannot be left outside for long periods of time because they do not have a coat that insulates them from the heat.