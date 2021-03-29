A typical Swissie is happy to go on hikes, run around a ranch, or even do some agility exercises, Ellis says. Like with many large dog breeds, Greater Swiss mountain dog puppies need to avoid frequent high-impact exercise because it can interfere with bone and joint growth. Talk with your veterinarian about properly exercising your young pup, and keep an eye out for signs he's getting too much exercise. And take note: Swissies don't handle heat very well, and they prefer to be inside with the AC blasting during those sizzling hot summer days.