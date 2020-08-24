In addition, this breed can suffer from bloat, or gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV) complex, which is a stomach condition that happens when air accumulates in the stomach, causing it to twist. It can be life-threatening. While there are some steps owners can take that may diminish the risk of bloat, there seems to be a genetic connection to the condition, according to Neabore. When he speaks with the owners of large-breed puppies, including the Great Pyrenees, he often recommends a procedure called a gastropexy, which can be performed when the animal is being spayed or neutered, and entails suturing the outer wall to the body wall, preventing it from moving. “It’s a small procedure,” Neabore says. “With any of those large, deep-chested breeds, I usually recommend doing that as a protective measure against having that problem down the road.” Owners of Great Pyrenees should speak with their veterinarians about health risks and preventive options.