The biggest risk they face, Derse says, is gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), or bloat, a life-threatening condition that occurs when the dog’s stomach fills with air and twists or flips, pressuring other organs. “You can imagine the Great Dane has a huge barrel chest, and their stomach is in there and the stomach has so much room to move around with this deep chest and deep abdomen. As they’re running or playing, that stomach can just flip on itself,” Derse says. Bloat can be prevented by a surgery called gastropexy, in which the side of their stomach is attached to the abdomen wall so it can’t flip. Derse tells all people who are raising Great Danes to have the procedure done early on. “Because once the stomach flips, and there’s a good possibility it’s going to, that’s a life-threatening emergency,” she says.