Sinn says Gordon setters are as easy to train as any other dog, though because of their roots as a hunting dog, you may have to pay special attention to their tendency to run and chase something that catches their eye. Because of this, these pups might be best for experienced dog owners who have lots of patience for training. And while some may be more independent-minded, they want to please their owner first and foremost. With lots of positive reinforcement, a Gordon setter will be your furever friend!