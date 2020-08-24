Even with little to no shedding, goldendoodles still need consistent grooming to keep their coat healthy. They’ll need to see the groomer every 6–8 weeks, but won’t need much bathing beyond that. Frequent baths can actually cause dry skin, so experts recommend only bathing doodles if they are smelly or dirty. The curlier the coat, the more often they’ll need to be brushed. In general, a goldendoodle needs to be brushed daily to avoid painful matting. However, if they have a straight coat or a very short clip, weekly brushing sessions will be sufficient.