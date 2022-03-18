Golden Shepherd

German shepherds are extremely intelligent dogs with an innate curiosity about the world around them. They love going for walks and learning new cues and tricks, so some daily blend of physical and mental stimulation is important for keeping a German shepherd happy. They love their human family members deeply and are often referred to as "Velcro dogs" because they like to be in the same room with their people at all times. They'll readily alert you to a delivery at the door, too.