Golden corgis are a hybrid dog breed developed from golden retrievers and Pembroke Welsh corgis . This golden retriever corgi mix combines the big personality and small stature of the corgi with the lovable, up-for-anything attitude of the golden retriever. As you probably guessed, this makes for one seriously lovable companion. Golden corgis are intelligent , energetic pups with a lot of affection to give.

Appearance

As with other hybrid breeds that combine the genetics of two distinct parents, a golden corgi puppy's appearance can be a bit of a mystery until he grows up.

Golden retrievers usually weigh between 55–75 pounds and stand 21–25 inches tall. These medium- to large-sized dogs have long, swishing tails with feathery fur that matches the rest of their coat, which can take on a range of hues along the golden spectrum . These pups have a happy-go-lucky personality and often look like they are grinning —it doesn't take much to make a golden retriever "smile."

There's no breed standard for a golden corgi, but there's a good chance he'll have golden fur and little legs.

Pembroke Welsh corgis (not to be confused with the Cardigan Welsh corgi , which is a separate breed) are quite a bit smaller than golden retrievers, typically standing 10–12 inches tall and weighing 22–31 pounds. They have a very distinctive shape: a long, sturdy body perched atop four adorably stubby legs. Their perky ears are almost always standing at attention, and they have sizable (and adorable) backsides . Corgis come in an array of colors and markings, including red, fawn, black, brown, and white.

As for what a golden corgi will look like, there's a good chance he'll have the yellow coat of his retriever parent plus the long body and stubby legs of a corgi. But he can inherit any combination of traits.

"Every puppy will be different," says Liz Claflin, a trainer and the vice president of operations for Zoom Room . "Even each puppy in one litter will look and act differently."

Temperament

Golden corgis make great dogs for families , thanks to their peppy, adaptable temperaments, says Darris Cooper, CPDT-KA, national dog training manager at Petco .

"Golden corgis have playful personalities," Cooper says. "This mix has been known to be very outgoing and intelligent, and they can be very eager to please."

Since Pembroke Welsh corgis were originally developed to herd cattle in Wales, they're known for keeping a watchful eye out for any threats (perceived or actual) to their home or family members; as such, they have a tendency to bark . But these stubby-legged dogs are gentle with children and seniors, though they may take some time to warm up to cats and dogs they don't know (a reason why early socialization is so important!).

Left: Golden retriever corgi mixes are smart and eager-to-please pups. They pick up training cues quickly, especially with positive reinforcement! | Credit: Courtesy of that_golden_corgi / Instagram