Golden Corgi
Golden corgis are a hybrid dog breed developed from golden retrievers and Pembroke Welsh corgis. This golden retriever corgi mix combines the big personality and small stature of the corgi with the lovable, up-for-anything attitude of the golden retriever. As you probably guessed, this makes for one seriously lovable companion. Golden corgis are intelligent, energetic pups with a lot of affection to give.
Appearance
As with other hybrid breeds that combine the genetics of two distinct parents, a golden corgi puppy's appearance can be a bit of a mystery until he grows up.
Golden retrievers usually weigh between 55–75 pounds and stand 21–25 inches tall. These medium- to large-sized dogs have long, swishing tails with feathery fur that matches the rest of their coat, which can take on a range of hues along the golden spectrum. These pups have a happy-go-lucky personality and often look like they are grinning—it doesn't take much to make a golden retriever "smile."
Pembroke Welsh corgis (not to be confused with the Cardigan Welsh corgi, which is a separate breed) are quite a bit smaller than golden retrievers, typically standing 10–12 inches tall and weighing 22–31 pounds. They have a very distinctive shape: a long, sturdy body perched atop four adorably stubby legs. Their perky ears are almost always standing at attention, and they have sizable (and adorable) backsides. Corgis come in an array of colors and markings, including red, fawn, black, brown, and white.
As for what a golden corgi will look like, there's a good chance he'll have the yellow coat of his retriever parent plus the long body and stubby legs of a corgi. But he can inherit any combination of traits.
"Every puppy will be different," says Liz Claflin, a trainer and the vice president of operations for Zoom Room. "Even each puppy in one litter will look and act differently."
Temperament
Golden corgis make great dogs for families, thanks to their peppy, adaptable temperaments, says Darris Cooper, CPDT-KA, national dog training manager at Petco.
"Golden corgis have playful personalities," Cooper says. "This mix has been known to be very outgoing and intelligent, and they can be very eager to please."
Since Pembroke Welsh corgis were originally developed to herd cattle in Wales, they're known for keeping a watchful eye out for any threats (perceived or actual) to their home or family members; as such, they have a tendency to bark. But these stubby-legged dogs are gentle with children and seniors, though they may take some time to warm up to cats and dogs they don't know (a reason why early socialization is so important!).
Golden retrievers are big, goofy love-bugs who adore spending time with their humans. These pups are also intelligent and active—they love learning new behaviors, playing fetch, retrieving the newspaper, and taking long, leisurely walks. Like corgis, they're also great with kids and seniors; they also tend to get along well with other dogs and cats, especially other household pets they were raised with.
Your golden corgi will likely take on a mix of personality traits from his corgi and golden retriever parents. All that said, remember that all dogs are different—even when they're the same breed—and there's no way to accurately predict their likes, dislikes, quirks, mannerisms, and aptitudes. When you adopt a golden corgi, you're committing to love him no matter what, so keep that in mind while researching different breeds.
"It's important to know that each dog is an individual and some characteristics can be as unique as a fingerprint," Cooper says.
Living Needs
Golden corgis are versatile pups who can thrive pretty much anywhere, but there are a few living needs to keep in mind before bringing one home.
Both of this dog's parent breeds need lots of exercise to be happy and well-mannered, so consider whether you have the time and energy to dedicate to your golden corgi—daily walks, playtime, trips to the dog park, hikes, jogs, or swimming sessions are a must for this breed.
"You might see some of the speed and agility from the corgi and the loyal and playful nature from the golden," Cooper says. "The athletic abilities shine with this mixed breed and can complement an active pet parent's lifestyle well."
Because golden retrievers are, by and large, very eager to please their owners, this half of the golden corgi's DNA makes him easy to train. Pembroke Welsh corgis, on the other hand, tend to have a mind of their own, but can easily learn good behaviors with engaging training sessions.
The best way to train your golden corgi is with positive reinforcement tactics, which means giving them treats, praise, pets, and toys as rewards for making the desired decisions during training.
"Understanding what motivates your individual dog will certainly help in the process," Cooper says. "When you reward desired behaviors with something they find to be enjoyable, like high-value treats or toys, you increase the likelihood of those behaviors happening again."
Another benefit of working with your golden corgi on new cues and behaviors is that it helps engage his highly intelligent brain. Training is a great way to bond with your golden corgi and help him get some fresh air and exercise (such as while teaching him how to walk on a leash nicely). Puzzle toys and feeders are also great for keeping him engaged, too.
"Positive reinforcement training also ensures that your golden corgi stays physically fit, mentally alert, socially engaged, and emotionally happy," Cooper says.
Care
Caring for your golden corgi starts with researching and finding a trusted veterinarian who can offer advice on everything from your dog's ideal weight to any genetic health conditions he may be susceptible to.
You may also want to interview several groomers, who can help with baths, nail trims, ear cleanings, and other services your dog needs to look (and feel!) his best. With a little practice and the right tools, you can also learn to groom your golden retriever corgi mix at home.
Your corgi golden mix may inherit the long, flowing locks of a golden retriever or the thick, double coat of the Pembroke Welsh corgi (or, more likely, some combination of the two). So, do golden corgis shed? You bet they do. Just like golden retrievers and corgis, this hybrid pooch is known for shedding. A lot. Brushing your golden corgi's coat regularly can help with flying fur, though it's still a good idea to shop around for a good vacuum cleaner, too.
Set a reminder to brush your golden corgi's teeth every night before bed and chat with your vet about whether you need to schedule professional deep cleanings for your dog (the need varies greatly, depending on the amount of plaque and tartar that builds up on his teeth).
Health
Though mixed breed dogs tend to be healthier than their purebred cousins overall, it's still smart to understand the genetic health conditions of the golden corgi's two parent breeds before adopting one of these charming pups.
Pembroke Welsh corgis typically live 12–13 years. They may become overweight if they don't get enough exercise or they eat too much food, and they can be susceptible to degenerative myelopathy, a condition that causes spinal cord degeneration as they age.
Golden retrievers, meanwhile, live to be 10–12 years old. These dapper dogs can experience elbow dysplasia and hip dysplasia, allergies, cancer, eye conditions, hypothyroidism, and bloat, also known as gastric dilatation-volvulus.
Your golden corgi may never have any of these health issues, but you can never be too well-prepared when bringing home a new furry family member.
To ensure you get a healthy, happy pup, only work with ethical breeders who screen for genetic health issues and supply verifiable health certificates for their puppies. An ethical breeder will also let you meet your golden retriever corgi mix's parents, which can offer additional insights, too—it's a big red flag if you can't meet the parents.
History
Though it's difficult to track the exact origin of this breed, golden corgis were likely developed to take advantage of the best traits of both corgis and golden retrievers, which are beloved and extremely popular breeds.
Pembroke Welsh corgis descended from Nordic spitzes and came to Wales around 1100 AD. Farmers tailored the breed to fit their needs, which included endurance and strong herding instincts for rounding up dairy cows (and, funnily enough, short legs for staying out of the cows' way!).
Golden retrievers were developed as hunting dogs in the mid-to-late 1880s in Scotland. Desirable traits of these dogs included not only their ability to retrieve ducks and geese, but also their stamina for thriving in the region's rocky terrain and wet climate.
Fun Facts
- How much is a golden corgi? The cost of a hybrid dog varies greatly, depending on the area of the country, the quality of the breeder, and many other factors. And because there aren't many golden corgi breeders around, you can check in with local rescue groups and animal shelters to see which dogs need new homes at the moment.
- Golden corgis aren't the only cute and friendly golden retriever mixes with adoring fans. There's also the goldador, golden shepherd, and goberian.