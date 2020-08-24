The golden retriever is one of the most popular dog breeds in the U.S.—for good reason. They are simultaneously wonderful family pets—thanks to their friendly, tolerant attitude—and capable, intelligent working dogs. These sturdy, medium-sized dogs grow to about 55–75 pounds and typically live to be about 10–12 years old. Outgoing, trustworthy, eager-to-please, and easy-to-train, they are especially popular with families with young children. Goldens often maintain their fun-loving puppy attitudes and signature smile into adulthood.

Part of the sporting dog group, golden retrievers are active dogs that require at least an hour of daily exercise . They live up to their name; they love retrieving just about anything thrown for them. This makes them excellent hunting companions and skilled service dogs. They love to eat, run, spend time with their owners, and even participate in obedience and agility events.

Golden retrievers are great companions who love spending time outdoors with their people and thrive with an active owner. | Credit: Holger Leue/Getty

Appearance

Adult male golden retrievers grow to be 65–75 pounds, while females are 55–65 pounds. Their coloring ranges from light golden to cream, and dark golden to golden, and their physique can vary from broad and dense to leaner and more sporty. According to AKC standards, goldens move with a smooth, powerful gait, and the feathery tail is carried, as breed fanciers say, with a “merry action.”

Golden retrievers shed often and a lot, so they require regular brushing. Thanks to their breeding as hunting and waterfowl-retrieving dogs in the Scottish Highlands, their outer coat is dense and repels water. They also have a thick undercoat. Their coats can vary in texture from wavy to straight. Heavy feathering appears on their chest, the backs of their legs, and tail.

"From a personality perspective, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more loving, outgoing, eager-to-please companion."

Temperament

In general, golden retrievers are outgoing, playful, and gentle. They are also friendly, intelligent, and devoted. “Golden retrievers are special because they are the perfect family dog ,” Ryan Steen, DVM, medical director at Frey Pet Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, says. “From a personality perspective, you’ll be hard pressed to find a more loving, outgoing, eager-to-please companion.” Early in their lives, they are perfect for playing with children in the backyard. As they get older, most golden retrievers become docile and calm.

Bred to be working retrievers, goldens have a lot of energy and require a lot of activity. They are best suited for owners with an active lifestyle and they thrive in a home where someone is around during the day to spend time with them. They don't do well when left at home on their own; they love their humans too much.

Because goldens were bred to work with people, they are eager to please their owners and enjoy having a job to do, like retrieving the newspaper or waking up the kids. Their happy demeanor often draws attention from other people when you are out and about—goldens get along well with strangers and other dogs. While they are not considered good guard dogs—they’d be more likely to show an intruder where the treats are than send the intruder running—golden retrievers are excellent service dogs thanks to their loyalty, intelligence, and stable temperament.

Golden retrievers are happy to have other animal companions in their home, and will not only tolerate but also play with the family cat when given the chance. | Credit: chendongshan/Getty

Living Needs

A golden retriever needs to live inside near the people he loves most. They see themselves as part of the family and need to be treated as such. Luckily, goldens are not bothered by noise, commotion, and activity, making them very tolerant of children. Golden retrievers also take a “the more the merrier” approach to having other pets in the home. With proper introductions and training, goldens can be trusted with other dogs, cats, rabbits, and other animals. A golden retriever would do well reigning over a large fenced-in yard , so if you don’t have a lot of outdoor space or you live in an apartment, make sure you get your golden outside regularly.

Left: Golden retrievers live up to their name; they love retrieving just about anything thrown for them. | Credit: MATTHEW PALMER/Getty

Center: Golden retrievers are just about always up for a game of fetch. | Credit: joshschutz/Getty