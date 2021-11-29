If there were a homecoming court in the dog kingdom, golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers would definitely be contenders for king and queen. Golden retrievers are known for being extra-friendly and trustworthy. Labs, the most popular breed in the United States , are notably kind and outgoing. When these two breeds are mixed, the result is a sweet-natured goldador, a large dog devoted to his people.

"It's little wonder that a dog bred from two of the most popular pedigrees has many excellent qualities," says Linda Simon, MVB, MRCVS, consulting veterinarian at FiveBarks . "Affectionate, athletic, and always eager to please, most goldadors make delightful family pets. "

The goldador (sometimes called the golden Lab) is an athletic dog and will do best in a family that loves to go for long walks and toss around Frisbees. While Labs and golden retrievers are very popular breeds, the goldador dog is still somewhat of a rare mixed breed . And while he's a hybrid, Simon says, the goldador's appearance and temperament is relatively predictable, as both parent breeds are similar.

Appearance

Golden retrievers and Labrador retrievers are both large dogs with athletic, powerful builds and kind, friendly eyes—traits that are predictably passed along to this hybrid breed. Size-wise, full-grown goldadors weigh between 60–80 pounds and are about 22–24 inches tall, like their parents.

Goldadors are active pups who need at least an hour of exercise and play each day.

Because goldadors are mixed breed dogs, the surprise comes with their coat colors and textures, which can vary even among goldador puppies from the same litter. Often, these dogs have golden or yellow coats inherited from the golden retriever side of the family. But you could also see a black goldador, a brown or chocolate goldador, or even a reddish goldador. These dogs tend to wear wavy double coats, with a short-to-long topcoat and dense undercoat. The goldador's grooming needs are fairly straightforward: They should be brushed every few days , but more frequently during the spring and fall when they're shedding more .

As with all mixed breeds, goldadors may inherit some signature traits from either parent. Golden retrievers, for instance, have dense, water-resistant coats and a feathery tail. Labradors have a soft and short weather-resistant coat, with thick tails that taper at the tip and are known as "otter tails" that act as rudders when they're swimming .

Temperament

Goldadors get the best of both worlds when it comes to temperament. Golden retrievers are reliable and trustworthy, according to the Golden Retriever Club of America (GRCA). Labs are kind, outgoing, and eager-to-please, according to The Labrador Retriever Club (LRC). Plus, both golden retrievers and Labs are considered among the most friendly breeds, which means goldadors earn an A+ for affability.

Left: Like both of their parent breeds, goldadors love water. They certainly won't complain about a trip to the beach or lake. | Credit: Courtesy of louie_thegoldador / Instagram