Goberian
|height
|
|weight
|
|life span
|
|breed size
|
|good with
|
|temperament
|
|intelligence
|
|shedding amount
|
|exercise needs
|
|energy level
|
|barking level
|
|drool amount
|
|breed group
|
|coat length/texture
|
|colors
|
|patterns
|
|other traits
|
Two of America's most popular and beautiful dogs are mixed together to create the lovable goberian. With the golden retriever and the Siberian husky as parents, the goberian is known for being exceptionally friendly, playful, and a wonderful family companion. While more rare than other golden retriever hybrids, the goberian is beloved for his energy, intelligence, and beautiful eyes.
The goberian can range from medium to large in size with a fluffy coat that is very prone to shedding. (This dog is not the best fit for a neat freak who is wary of having fur everywhere!) They also love to go everywhere with you—potential owners should be prepared to keep their goberian busy with multiple activities each day, including taking him on hikes and providing him with stimulating toys.
Appearance
With fluffy golden retriever ears and striking Siberian husky eyes, many people fall in love with the goberian at first sight. It helps that this ever-friendly hybrid is often seen with his long, furry tail wagging in joy. Their soft coats are shaded like their parents, often with a mix of the golden retriever's signature yellow-gold coat and the husky's black-and-white tones.
Many goberians have the famous husky eyes, which can come in a single color or be two different colors. According to the Siberian husky breed standard, the purebred parent dog's eyes can include blue, amber, gold, or a mix of these hues. While many owners love their goberian's striking stares, it's important to know that they are just as likely to inherit the golden retriever's beautiful brown eyes.
The goberian's full-grown size can come as a shock to unsuspecting owners. As a mixed breed, the goberian's stature will entirely depend on which parent breed he takes after the most. But given his golden retriever heritage, he is likely going to weigh between 50–90 pounds and stand between 20–24 inches tall.
Alley Ramirez, president and founder of ARA Canine Rescue in California, says that even though husky mixes look cute, many people are not prepared for their strong-willed personalities. Especially if someone is expecting their goberian to favor the agreeable golden retriever, they may be unhappy when those bold husky traits shine through.
"I just stress to people, do your research. Please do your research," Ramirez says. "That golden retriever-husky puppy might behave like a full husky. That might be the leading trait, so do your research on both breeds before you think about adopting."
Temperament
Often described by pup parents as "the best of both breeds," the goberian is self-confident, eager to make new friends, and ready to goof around with his family. He can be an ideal family dog and, as the product of two incredibly social breeds, he can almost be friendly to a fault. As long as he is well-socialized as a puppy, he will get along with children and other dogs, too.
He also inherits an active demeanor, which means he expects to be kept busy. Some goberians will favor their golden side and enjoy swimming and games of fetch, while others will take after their husky lineage and prefer chew toys or digging in the backyard. Other hybrids will prefer some combination of fetching, tug-of-war, and playing with other dogs. No matter the activity, the goberian is at his best when kept engaged.
Your goberian's favorite hobbies may take some time to figure out, and that's OK! Randee McQueen, rescue coordinator for the Bay Area Siberian Husky Club, says owners will need to get to know their goberian's unique personality to figure out the best way to keep them entertained—and out of trouble.
"With mixed breeds, you never know which side they will favor," McQueen says. "In this breed, you may get a dog that's likely to retrieve, or a dog where you throw the ball and they look at you like, 'If you're dumb enough to throw it, go pick it up yourself.'"
Living Needs
Goberians appreciate a large backyard and the companionship of other dogs. He may get bored or agitated if left completely alone, which can lead to undesirable behavior such as digging holes or chewing furniture. Husky mixes, in particular, are prone to separation anxiety when left alone. That, paired with the golden retriever's constant desire to be next to their owners, means it's super important to make sure your goberian is spending enough quality time with you.
While goberians live well with other dogs, they may not be compatible with smaller animals, including cats, because of the husky's high prey drive. The goberian can be prone to chase small animals—something that could come as a surprise because his golden retriever side isn't known for this behavior.
Charla Collings—executive director of Releashed Rescue, which rescues husky mixes and other working dogs in Cummings, Ga.—says that many dogs end up surrendered to shelters when new owners realize they do not live well with cats.
"My biggest concern with a husky-golden retriever mix would be that the husky's high prey drive would filter through into the mix," Collings says. "If the high prey drive trait filtered into this dog, you're going to have somebody who thinks 'Oh, I'm getting this golden retriever that's great with everything,' and then you get a dog that chases everything."
Even in the backyard, the ever-active goberian requires owners to keep a close eye on them. His husky side is known to be a bit of an escape artist, and the breed is affectionately referred to as a "Houdini hound." If your goberian inherits this mischievous nature, he can be prone to squeezing through a gap in the fence or tunneling out of the backyard when bored.
To avoid this unwanted behavior, keep this playful breed busy with family hiking trips, indestructible chew toys, or the companionship of other dogs. If you have to leave your goberian at home alone, be sure to leave out dog puzzles or a frozen Kong with a special treat inside. Solitude should be a rarity for this dog, and a goberian will happily be your companion for any adventure—especially if it involves being outdoors with his family.
"Huskies and husky mixes are the most playful, happy, energetic dogs," Collings says. "They have such great personalities, but they can be quite difficult if not in the right hands. Whereas, I think anybody can raise a golden retriever."
Care
Get the vacuum out, goberian owners! These furry friends are notorious for their perpetual shedding. The goberian's fluffy coat appears snuggly and soft (and it is!), but his family should be ready for an immense amount of flying fur. After all, both parent breeds are double-coated dogs.
Siberian huskies are known for "blowing their coat" seasonally, while golden retrievers shed their long fur year-round. This can create a challenging combination, as your goberian is likely to lose a ton of fur when he sheds his winter coat in the springtime. Be ready to brush him every few days, and even more when that seasonal coat starts to come off.
Other than keeping your goberian well-groomed, pup parents need to ensure he gets multiple forms of exercise each day. He enjoys mornings at the dog park, long nature hikes in the afternoon, and diving head-first into a snow pile when the season strikes.
The goberian is smart, and it is important to use positive reinforcement training to ensure he learns the rules in a healthy way. Collings recommends training your dog with structure and consistency, especially if they are adopted from a rescue shelter. Their first few days in your home are the best time to get to know your dog and establish the house rules. Above all else, make sure your goberian is getting enough exercise and that the rules are consistent among all members of the household.
Health
The goberian is a typically healthy mixed breed that can be expected to live between 10–15 years old. Owners should be aware of the health issues that are commonly found in both parent breeds, and consider doggy DNA testing if they want information on specific genetic conditions that their hybrid might experience.
Goberian pups are at risk of inheriting hip problems from both parent breeds, so owners should be aware of the signs of hip dysplasia. Some of the most common symptoms include limping, difficulty walking, or difficulty getting up.
Other than being prone to dysplasia, the Golden Retriever Club of America recognizes that the breed can be at a higher risk for some canine cancers. The organization also recommends that the parents of a litter have their elbows, eyes, and hearts examined. The Siberian Husky Club of America recommends being aware of potential eye problems in addition to hip dysplasia.
While goberians can occasionally be found in animal shelters or rescue organizations, they are also popular dogs for people to buy from breeders. Unfortunately, popular hybrid dogs are often targets for puppy mills and scammers who sell expensive dogs that are unhealthy. Hopeful owners need to be ready to do research and walk away if the goberian puppy's owner's show the following red flags:
- Be wary of a breeder who is offering several litters per year or is producing multiple different breeds. This can mean that the breeder is more focused on the quantity of puppies, not the health of the parent dogs and the puppies.
- Avoid dog breeders who will not allow you to visit the facility where the puppies were raised or refuse to let you meet the parent dogs. Reputable breeders will provide you with the health screening information for the parent dogs whose genes are responsible for the puppies.
- Generally avoid breeders that offer to ship a puppy, but if it is unavoidable, you should be able to see pictures and videos of the parent dogs that show you their personalities and where they came from.
History
As a hybrid, the origin story of the goberian dog is largely a mystery, but he likely gained popularity during the designer dog boom that began around 1990. But his parent breeds both have a long history.
The golden retriever originated in Scotland around the late 1800s and, as his name suggests, the dogs were bred to fetch game for hunters. The breed eventually came to the U.S. around 1910, and the American Kennel Club recognized the golden retriever in 1932. Today, this family-friendly furball remains one of the most popular dogs in the country.
The Siberian husky arrived in the U.S. from Russia in 1908 after being imported to Alaska for sled racing. After decades of gaining fame for racing, the American Kennel Club recognized the breed in 1930.
Fun Facts
- Goberians aren't the only stunning husky mixes out there. You can also find adorable Pomskies (husky and Pomeranian mixes), striking Gerberian shepskies (husky and German shepherd mixes), and sweet Huskiepoos (husky and poodle mixes).
- Like Siberian huskies, there are many other golden mixes, including the ever-popular goldendoodle, the goldador (golden and Labrador retriever mix), and the golden dox (golden and dachshund mix).