Thanks to their wiry, medium-length double coat, these Irish dogs require some special maintenance when it comes to grooming. Glen of Imaal terriers look (and feel!) their best when their coat has been hand-stripped, a procedure that involves carefully removing older hairs, particularly from the undercoat, to make way for new growth. This is best done by an experienced professional groomer two or three times a year, but Glen of Imaal terrier owners can also learn how to do it themselves. Regular hand-stripping will also practically eliminate shedding, according to the Glen of Imaal Terrier Club of America (GITCA).