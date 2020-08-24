Grooming is a rather intense affair when you own a giant schnauzer. They have a dense, weather-resistant double coat. They barely shed, which gives you the upside of not constantly needing to vacuum, but you will need to trim them in order to keep them neat and tidy. “Their hair will grow and grow, so you can end up with them looking like an Afghan [Hound] if you don’t take care of it,” Fojkit says, adding that owners can expect to visit the groomer every six weeks without clipping the coat themselves. On top of that, you’ll need to brush them weekly and stay on top of any tangles.