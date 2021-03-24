Are you someone who loves breathing in the fresh air, going on camping trips, and connecting with mother nature? Then you'd get along swimmingly with the German wirehaired pointer, a lovable, high-energy dog who's ready for any outdoor adventure.

Even though they're known for being full of energy , as long as you give your GWP ample attention, training, and mental stimulation, he'll let you in on his unlimited supply of love in return.

Appearance

GWPs are best known for their namesake: A coarse, wiry coat. Their fur is commonly spotted with patchy patterns of liver and white, though you can find black German wirehaired pointers as well. This distinctive coat is very useful to these outdoorsmen; according to the German Wirehaired Pointer Club of America , their coat is "weather-resistant," meaning water usually just slicks right off of them. Their dense coat also protects from rough vegetation as they move around in the wilderness. And although their wiry coat can make them look a bit scraggly at times, the good news is it's easy to care for.

German wirehaired pointers are born and bred outdoor dogs. They love to hunt, hike, and explore any terrain they have access to.

Adult German wirehaired pointers weigh anywhere between 50–70 pounds, with females reaching around 22 inches in height and males standing at 24-26 inches tall. They share a lot of the same physical characteristics as two other breeds: the German shorthaired pointer and wirehaired pointing griffons.

GWPs are bigger and stockier than their shorthaired pointer counterparts, and—of course—have their signature wiry coat. However, the best way to tell the two breeds apart is by their facial features. GWPs have shaggy eyebrows, a mustache, and a beard, which gives them a very refined, intelligent expression. German shorthaired pointers, as their name suggests, have short fur on their face and body.

German wirehaired pointers and wirehaired pointing griffons are a bit trickier to tell apart. They both have similar colorations and wiry coats, but griffons are more rugged. Griffons have thicker coats and, instead of the mustache and beard, have longer fur all over their face. If you see a GWP that looks like he badly needs a haircut, he's most likely not a GWP at all, but a griffon.

Temperament

If you bring a German wirehaired pointer into your family, get ready for a life of loyal companionship: They crave human attention and will often follow you around like a second shadow.

"From my very first GWP, I discovered that they want to do what I want to do," says Liz Dixon, president of the German Wirehaired Pointer Club of America. "They are fun-loving, full of energy, and always game for an adventure. A very intelligent breed . I like to compare them to a border collie ."

Left: The GWP's wiry coat protects him from any thorny bushes or harsh weather, so he can retrieve game and run around outside to his heart's content. | Credit: PavelRodimov / Getty