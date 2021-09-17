The German spitz's coat does require a bit of care, but if you keep up with grooming, upkeep can be simple. Her double coat sheds twice a year—about two to three weeks each time—and you will want to brush her daily to remove the old coat and prevent her hair from landing all over your clothes and furniture. In the time between shedding seasons, a quick brush every other day should keep knots and mats at bay as will a deeper grooming weekly. The upside to all this brushing: fewer baths, which will no longer be necessary.