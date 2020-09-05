German Shorthaired Pointer

This breed craves purpose and structure, and without it they can become destructive through chewing and barking. Their high energy levels—especially as puppies—can be hard for impatient or first-time owners to handle. These are sensitive dogs who need soft discipline and a stable living environment to thrive. They don’t like being left alone, so if you’re gone a lot, you may want to rethink owning a GSP. This breed needs patient humans with the dedication to stick through the puppy phase and keep these super-smart dogs occupied.