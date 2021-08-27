German Pinscher
With their smooth, shiny coats and trim, muscular bodies, German pinschers are regal-looking dogs with confident personalities. German pinschers make great companion animals for experienced dog owners looking for an up-for-anything friend and adventure partner with nearly limitless energy. This historic German ratter breed, which is related to other pinschers as well as schnauzers, is still relatively rare in the U.S.
Appearance
German pinschers are sleek, dignified working dogs with streamlined physiques and glossy coats. Standing between 17–20 inches tall and weighing 25–45 pounds, these dogs are muscular and strong while still maintaining a refined, elegant aesthetic. Individual dogs may be bigger or smaller but, in general, the German pinscher is a medium-sized dog—not too big, not too small.
This breed's short, dense coat can be a variety of colors, including black, brown, fawn, and tan. Blue German pinschers are uncommon, but some dogs have black coats with a blue tinge. Red German pinschers, on the other hand, are very common and come in a wide range of medium to dark reddish-brown shades.
Their ears can be cropped or uncropped, though this practice is controversial. According to the American Veterinary Medical Association, cropping is almost always done for cosmetic reasons and has no proven health benefits. When left uncropped, a German pinscher's ears hang down loosely in a v-shape. These dogs have dark eyes that often appear responsive and alert.
German pinschers are often mistaken for Dobermans—and vice versa. These dog breeds are incredibly similar and they both hail from Germany. So, what's the difference between German pinschers vs. Dobermans, who are very likely distant relatives? Dobermans tend to be larger than German pinschers, and they're more likely to hold jobs with police departments and security companies.
Temperament
Though all individual dogs are different, in general, the German pinscher temperament is bold, intelligent, and affectionate. Originally developed in Germany to catch rats and other vermin, this breed is naturally curious and alert to his surroundings.
German pinschers only bark when necessary, such as when they want to get their owner's attention or alert the family to an approaching person or animal. These dogs are relatively playful and very energetic, which makes them the perfect pet for active owners with ample free time for tending to the dog's needs.
"German pinschers require a significant amount of exercise," says Liz Claflin, Vice President of Operations and dog trainer for Zoom Room. "They enjoy walking, hiking, and safe, age-appropriate jogging with their owners. They are often playful and their high prey drive means they like chasing after balls and frisbees."
Living Needs
German pinschers can thrive in a diverse array of living situations, from condos and apartments to large houses—so long as they get plenty of regular exercise to burn off some of their boundless energy. If German pinschers live in a house with a yard, it's important to ensure that any outdoor space is securely fenced—otherwise, this curious and savvy dog may wander or chase the neighborhood rabbits and squirrels.
This breed is incredibly affectionate with human family members and is relatively open to meeting new people. German pinschers are also pretty tolerant of children and other dogs, particularly those they were raised with, but it's always a good idea for pet parents to supervise interactions with kids and all dogs.
"They enjoy being an active part of the family and being involved in the day-to-day movements and activities," Claflin says.
Living with cats can be hit or miss, depending on the individual dog's temperament—this breed was developed to chase rats, so they may be inclined to chase the family cat, too. German pinscher puppies who have been raised with kitties have better odds of treating their feline sister or brother with respect.
German pinschers are both highly energetic and extremely intelligent, a combination that means their owners need to set aside time every day for their physical and mental stimulation. Long walks, hikes, or runs are a good idea, along with playtime with toys and the occasional swim at a local watering hole. These dogs are incredibly agile, too, which makes them good contenders for dog events like agility, tracking, rally, obedience, and barn hunts.
"Equally as important as physical exercise is mental stimulation for this working breed," Claflin says. "Puzzle toys, puzzle feeders, advanced training, and dog sports are common examples of the enrichment necessary to keep this dog's body and brain healthy and happy."
Teaching German pinschers new behaviors and tricks can help keep his brain sharp and engaged. With positive reinforcement tactics like high-value treats and encouraging words of praise, German pinschers are fast learners and eager to please their human teachers.
Because of their smarts and natural curiosity, German pinschers are best for more experienced dog parents. It's best to start socializing a German pinscher puppy early, which can include puppy training classes or puppy playdates.
"They would do best with a knowledgeable owner, probably someone who has had a working dog before," says Laura Robinson, DVM, veterinary advisor for Pawp. "They definitely require obedience training and early socialization."
German pinschers can tolerate being left alone while their owners head to work each day, so long as they've gotten some exercise first and have plenty of toys to keep them busy in the interim.
Care
Grooming a German pinscher is a breeze. These dogs have short- to medium-length coats that tend to stay clean and tidy all on their own and require little to no upkeep, Robinson says. Owners may want to brush their German pinscher's coat once a week to keep him looking his regal best (plus, brushing is a great way to bond with a dog!). Occasional baths can help rinse off any dirt or grime that collects over time, as well as ward off any unappealing odors.
German pinschers need to have their nails trimmed regularly, so owners should take care to invest in a good pair of clippers or a grinder if they want to take the DIY route. Otherwise, a groomer can make regular nail trims a quick and easy process.
These dogs should also have their ears cleaned regularly to prevent a buildup of dirt, debris, and excess earwax. Groomers can do this, too, or owners can use a gentle cleanser and a soft cloth or tissue to clean a German pinscher's ears at home.
German pinschers shed a moderate amount, but they're not big droolers. Altogether, they're an easy, clean dog when it comes to care and grooming.
Health
German pinschers are sturdy, healthy dogs with very few health issues and a lifespan of about 12–14 years. Still, like many mid- to large-sized breeds, they may be more susceptible to certain conditions, including hip dysplasia, eye disease, heart problems, and von Willebrand's disease (which is a blood-clotting ailment). Responsible and reputable German pinscher breeders will get their dogs tested for genetic conditions that can affect this breed, which means asking a veterinarian to perform a hip evaluation, eye evaluation, DNA test for von Willebrand's disease, and a cardiac exam.
Some German pinscher dogs have a reaction to vaccines, so inform your veterinarian when you take your German pinscher to get his shots and keep an eye out for symptoms like fatigue, eye discharge, vomiting, and mild tremors, according to the German Pinscher Club of America (GPCA). These vaccine symptoms are sometimes delayed by nine to 12 days, so owners should keep a watchful eye over their German pinscher puppies for at least two weeks after a vaccine appointment.
German pinscher owners can also help ensure their dogs lead long, happy lives by scheduling regular check-ups and vaccine appointments with a trusted veterinarian, feeding them a high-quality dog food, ensuring they get lots of regular exercise and playtime, and giving them preventative medications prescribed by a vet for conditions like heartworm and other parasites.
Ideally, these dogs should weigh between 25–45 pounds, but a veterinarian can offer guidance based on an individual dog's size and frame. These dogs have a mild tendency for gaining weight, but owners can help keep them in tip-top shape by feeding them appropriate amounts, taking them on daily walks, and counting treats in their overall daily caloric intake.
History
German pinschers have a long history in—you guessed it—Germany. No one knows exactly when this noble dog breed was first developed, but they're believed to be the oldest of all the many pinscher breeds, helping to give rise to dogs like the Doberman pinscher, miniature pinscher, affenpinscher, miniature schnauzer, giant schnauzer, and standard schnauzer, according to the GPCA.
Bred to guard and act as furry vermin exterminators, the dogs were developed over the 19th century and a breed standard was set in the late 1800s. According to the German Pinscher Club in the UK, the breed nearly became extinct during World War II but was revived by Werner Jung, breed supervisor of the German Pinscher-Schnauzer-Klub.
Fun Facts
- Miniature pinschers are often referred to as min pins, mini German pinschers, or miniature German pinschers, but they're another separate and distinct dog breed. These tiny pups are believed to be descendants of German pinschers, greyhounds, and dachshunds.
- The German pinscher was first recognized by the American Kennel Club as a breed in 2003.
- The word "pinscher" may be the German approximation of the word "pincer," which means to pinch or grab. This name makes sense, considering that German pinschers were originally used to help nab and catch rats!