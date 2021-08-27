Some German pinscher dogs have a reaction to vaccines, so inform your veterinarian when you take your German pinscher to get his shots and keep an eye out for symptoms like fatigue, eye discharge, vomiting, and mild tremors, according to the German Pinscher Club of America (GPCA). These vaccine symptoms are sometimes delayed by nine to 12 days, so owners should keep a watchful eye over their German pinscher puppies for at least two weeks after a vaccine appointment.