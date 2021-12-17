German shepherds and Siberian huskies are two of the most popular dog breeds , so it comes as no surprise that there's a demand for a cross-breed. Dubbed the "Gerberian shepsky," this mixed breed combines the smaller stature and stunning blue eyes of a husky with the strength and intelligence of a German shepherd.

The Gerberian shepsky might be beautiful, but she's not the right dog for first-time pup parents . Pam Nichols, DVM, past president of the American Animal Hospital Association , says the breed's off-the-charts energy level and independent mind means these pups need an experienced owner who's willing to provide a lot of exercise , mental stimulation, and ongoing training .

In return for providing the right environment for an active, intelligent shepsky, you'll be rewarded with a can't-beat outdoor adventure buddy.

Appearance

One of the biggest reasons shepherds and huskies are combined is for their stunning appearance, Nichols says. This mixed breed resembles a blue-eyed German shepherd or a white German shepherd (depending on the traits the offspring inherit), driving the demand for the Gerberian shepsky.

Left: Gerberian shepskies can be a wide range of colors, from black and tan to pure white, depending on their parents' coats. | Credit: Courtesy of wanderlustshepskies / Instagram