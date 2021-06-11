What is a Frenchton? One parent, the French bulldog, is considered the clown of the dog world. The other, a Boston terrier, wears a dapper tuxedo suit that's earned him the nickname of "American gentleman" (but looks can be deceiving because Bostons are quite silly, too). When these two breeds mix, the result is a charismatic Frenchton with a double dose of goofiness in his DNA. His variety act includes snuggling, bursts of playfulness followed by naps (with a chorus of snoring), and goofy antics that, if caught on camera, could just become one of those viral funny pet videos.