Black flat-coated retrievers and other dark-colored flatties might have a problem with heat stroke. According to VCA Hospitals, intense exercise during hot temperatures puts some dogs at risk for this condition, so take good care of your rambunctious retriever on days like this. Because he doesn't sweat, help him chillax after vigorous activity either indoors with air conditioning, or outdoors in the shade and maybe even a cooling doggie pool. Extra water is a must either way—but you can hold the ice cubes.