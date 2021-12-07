Lappies are known for having straight, smooth, and sometimes wavy outer coats and soft, dense undercoats. They have floofy fringes or feathering on the back of their legs, underbelly, and tail (which curves over their backs). A native of Lapland—the largest and northernmost region of Finland known for its frigid, wintery climate—the Finnish Lapphund's dense coat provides vital protection in both cold and hot temperatures. The wolf-faced beauties are known for their cheerful, smiling expression and wide range of coloring, from black and tan to cream and white. Despite their size, they are muscular in build; and like a lot of other dog breeds, the males tend to be larger than females.