Want to know more about dogs that are active and quiet? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Whippet
Whippets are sleek, mid-sized dogs that were bred for chasing small prey. They require minimal grooming and love to cuddle—read on to learn more!
Rat Terrier
Tiny, tenacious, and eager to please, the rat terrier's high prey drive and intelligence make him a versatile dog for farm or family living.
