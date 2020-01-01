Dogs that are wiry-haired and quiet

Want to know more about dogs that are wiry-haired and quiet? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

1 Result
Irish Wolfhound
Muscular yet elegant, shaggy Irish wolfhounds are one of the largest breeds in the world. Their calm, gentle spirit makes them ideal family companions—for those who have the space. Learn more about living with Irish wolfhounds.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com