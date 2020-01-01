Dogs with seasonal shedding and that do not bark often

Want to know more about dogs with seasonal shedding and that do not bark often? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Chow Chow
With their regal, distinctive stance and independent nature, chow chows both look and act like kings. They aren’t big snugglers, but chow chows will be attentive companions to their immediate family.
Bullmastiff
Bullmastiff dogs are loyal, trusting, and gentle giants that offer not only great companionship, but also intense protection. If you’re fond of big, smart dogs with sweet dispositions, learn more about the lovable bullmastiff.
Mastiff
Mastiffs are loyal, protective dogs, famous for their extra-large size and propensity for drooling. Learn more about living with mastiffs.
Bloodhound
Bloodhounds are talented trackers who live by their noses, require dedicated care, and love their humans. Learn more about living with a bloodhound.
Rottweiler
Rottweilers are smart, hard-working dogs that can be gentle and devoted when trained well. Learn more about living with Rottweilers.
