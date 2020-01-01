Dogs with frequent shedding and that do not bark often

Want to know more about dogs with frequent shedding and that do not bark often? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Pug
Pugs are known for their squishy faces and their charming demeanor. A bit mischievous but beloved by owners, this breed is ideal for laid-back homes and those who like to dote on their pet. Here’s what you need to know about living with pugs.
