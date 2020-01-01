Dogs that are fawn and that do not bark often

Want to know more about dogs that are fawn and that do not bark often? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

8 Results
Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Boxer
Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
Chow Chow
With their regal, distinctive stance and independent nature, chow chows both look and act like kings. They aren’t big snugglers, but chow chows will be attentive companions to their immediate family.
Bullmastiff
Bullmastiff dogs are loyal, trusting, and gentle giants that offer not only great companionship, but also intense protection. If you’re fond of big, smart dogs with sweet dispositions, learn more about the lovable bullmastiff.
Pug
Pugs are known for their squishy faces and their charming demeanor. A bit mischievous but beloved by owners, this breed is ideal for laid-back homes and those who like to dote on their pet. Here’s what you need to know about living with pugs.
Neapolitan Mastiff
Huge and abundantly wrinkled, mighty Neapolitan mastiffs can be sweet, loyal companions requiring little exercise. Learn more about living with Neapolitan mastiffs.
Mastiff
Mastiffs are loyal, protective dogs, famous for their extra-large size and propensity for drooling. Learn more about living with mastiffs.
Bloodhound
Bloodhounds are talented trackers who live by their noses, require dedicated care, and love their humans. Learn more about living with a bloodhound.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com