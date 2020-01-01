Dogs that are outgoing and happy being alone

Want to know more about dogs that are outgoing and happy being alone? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
Miniature Schnauzer
Brilliant, tough, and eager to please, the miniature schnauzer is an excellent family dog—provided you can keep him entertained.
Dutch Shepherd
Originally bred for farm work and sheep herding, the Dutch shepherd is an active, intelligent, self-sufficient dog.
Scottish Deerhound
A giant sighthound who used to hunt deer in the Scottish highlands, Scottish deerhounds these days are still rare but they instead prefer spending time with their families or patrolling a big yard.
