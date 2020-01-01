Dogs with seasonal shedding and that are happy being alone

Want to know more about dogs with seasonal shedding and that are happy being alone? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Filters (2)

Filters

2 Results
Tibetan Mastiff
Tibetan mastiffs are smart, stubborn, and independent dogs who switch between obedient and willful depending on their mood. Learn more about living with the capricious Tibetan mastiff.
Chow Chow
With their regal, distinctive stance and independent nature, chow chows both look and act like kings. They aren’t big snugglers, but chow chows will be attentive companions to their immediate family.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.dailypaws.com