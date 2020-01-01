Dogs that are willful and that chew

Want to know more about dogs that are willful and that chew? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Beagle
Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
Puggle
Learn more about the puggle, a high-energy, affectionate small mixed breed thatu2019s a combination of the pug and beagle.
Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
A long way from their brutal origins, Staffordshire bull terriers have become renowned as loyal family dogs.
Weimaraner
Weimaraners are friendly, fearless, and obedient with a striking appearance—thanks to their unique silver-grey coat—that draws a lot of attention. Highly energetic and affectionate, this breed needs just the right family fit. Learn more about living with Weimaraners.
Bull Terrier
Bull terriers are loyal, rambunctious, and endearing companions. This playful breed can also be a bit mischievous and certainly draws attention with their unique physique. Learn more about living with bull terriers.
Boxer
Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
Basenji
Basenjis are an energetic, clever breed with adorably furrowed brows, a strong hunting drive, and an independent personality. Learn more about living with Basenjis.
German Shorthaired Pointer
German shorthaired pointers are agile, athletic dogs who are always up for an outdoor adventure. Learn more about German shorthaired pointer puppies and dogs.
Schipperke
Schipperkes are intelligent, playful dogs who love tons of attention and play well with children and other pets. Learn more about this lovable little dog breed.
Bloodhound
Bloodhounds are talented trackers who live by their noses, require dedicated care, and love their humans. Learn more about living with a bloodhound.
Pomsky
Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.
Australian Shepherd (Aussie)
Australian shepherds are intelligent, loyal, energetic dogs that love spending quality time exploring with their owners. Learn more about living with Aussies.
Dachshund
Easily recognized by its long body on stubby legs, the small and spunky dachshund has long been a family favorite. Learn more about living with doxies.
Alaskan Malamute
Loyal, intelligent, cuddly, and more than a little sassy, Alaskan malamutes apply a dedicated work ethic to everything they do—even playtime! If you’re eager to have one, learn more about their unique personality and needs.  
