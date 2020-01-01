Dogs that are good with cats and that chew

Want to know more about dogs that are good with cats and that chew? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Newfoundland
Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Beagle
Beagles are gentle, fun-loving hounds who require plenty of exercise and companionship with their owners. Learn more about living with beagles.
Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
Weimaraner
Weimaraners are friendly, fearless, and obedient with a striking appearance—thanks to their unique silver-grey coat—that draws a lot of attention. Highly energetic and affectionate, this breed needs just the right family fit. Learn more about living with Weimaraners.
Labrador Retriever (Lab)
Labrador retrievers, or Labs as many know them, are an ideal combination of friendly and active, making them one of the most beloved family pets. Read on for more information about this most popular dog breed.
Schipperke
Schipperkes are intelligent, playful dogs who love tons of attention and play well with children and other pets. Learn more about this lovable little dog breed.
Coton de Tulear
Coton de Tulears are bright, affectionate dogs who love children and make loyal family pets. If you’re looking for a hypoallergenic dog or puppy that doesn’t shed, this lovable breed is a great choice for owners with pet allergies.
Vizsla
Smart, active, and super loyal, Vizslas are a friendly breed that enjoys burning their energy outdoors, whether hunting or jogging with their owner. Learn more about living with the people-oriented Vizsla.
