Dogs that are working and that chew

Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Muscular, athletic boxers are fun, cuddly, loyal dogs that love being part of an active family. They thrive in social environments and are powerful protectors. Learn whether these playful pups are the right fit for your lifestyle.
Loyal, intelligent, cuddly, and more than a little sassy, Alaskan malamutes apply a dedicated work ethic to everything they do—even playtime! If you’re eager to have one, learn more about their unique personality and needs.