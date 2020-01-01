Dogs that are good with children and that are loyal

Want to know more about dogs that are good with children and that are loyal? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Great Pyrenees
Great Pyrenees are smart and serious dogs that enjoy lots of space and make excellent guardians and family pets. Learn more about living with Great Pyrenees.
Newfoundland
Few dogs fit the description of majestic but gentle giants as well as the loving, sweet, and mild-tempered Newfoundland. Easy-going with children and protective of their families, learn why they’re devoted pets.
Saint Bernard
Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Pembroke Welsh Corgi
The Pembroke Welsh corgi is an active, intelligent, and beloved breed that has become extremely popular in recent years. Find out why people love corgis (and their little legs).
Maltese
While their flowing white locks draw attention, Maltese are especially beloved for their smart, gentle nature. Learn more about living with the Maltese.
Shiba Inu
Small but mighty, Shiba Inus are an ancient Japanese dog breed that walk to the beat of their own drum. They’re completely satisfied roaming the house without much human attention, but they still love to entertain and make their owners laugh.
Dogo Argentino
Few animals balance fierce protection with friendly playfulness quite like dogo Argentinos. They’re loyal, independent, high-energy dogs that rely on their human companions for support and guidance. Learn how these sporting dogs respond to family life.
Poodle (Miniature)
Miniature poodles are small, athletic dogs with a friendly, easygoing temperament. Learn more about the peaceful mini poodle and what sets her apart from her breed sisters, the standard and toy poodles.
Goldendoodle
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
English Springer Spaniel
Rugged, intelligent, and bred specifically to work closely with humans, English springer spaniels are people-pleasing family dogs who can get along with a variety of other animals and in myriad living situations.
Plott Hound
Plott hounds are athletic, loyal hunting dogs who love the outdoors almost as much as they love their humans. Learn more about taking care of a Plott hound dog.
Puggle
Learn more about the puggle, a high-energy, affectionate small mixed breed thatu2019s a combination of the pug and beagle.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Irish Setter (Red Setter)
Red Irish setters are some of the best family dogs around. Famously well-tempered, Irish setters make great, loyal companions for adults, while being gentle and energetic enough to be excellent playmates for children, too.
Golden Retriever
Golden retrievers are smart, loyal dogs that are ideal family companions. With their gentle nature, shining coats, and charming smiles, they are considered one of the most popular breeds in America. Learn more about living with these people-pleasing pups.
Staffordshire Bull Terrier
A long way from their brutal origins, Staffordshire bull terriers have become renowned as loyal family dogs.
Bernese Mountain Dog
Bernese mountain dogs are smart, hardworking, and loyal dogs who love to spend time with their human family. Learn more about living with Bernese mountain dogs.
Labradoodle
A friendly, loving family dog who's easy on the allergies makes Labradoodles one of the most popular dog breeds in the United States. These dogs love activity, just not as much as they’ll love you.
Cocker Spaniel
Cocker spaniels are lively, sweet-natured, and beautiful, just the right size for many homes. A great option for families, cocker spaniels are highly trainable and affectionate. Read on to learn more about living with this beloved breed.
German Shepherd
The ever-loyal German shepherd consistently ranks at the top of the most popular dog breeds in America, and it's easy to see why. With their calm, confident demeanor, these protective pups are eager to please and quick to learn.
