Dogs that are brindle and that require lots of grooming

Want to know more about dogs that are brindle and that require lots of grooming? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Afghan Hound
Afghan hounds are aristocratic and loving dogs who can run up to 40 mph and require a serious grooming routine. Learn more about caring for an Afghan hound and if it’s the right dog for your family.
Goldendoodle
Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
Pekingese
Pekingese are intelligent, affectionate, and friendly. These compact lion-maned dogs were first bred as companions for Chinese emperors. Learn more about living with Pekingese.
Lhasa Apso
Lhasa apsos are small, confident dogs filled with personality who make excellent watch dogs and smart, loyal companions.
Shih Tzu
The shih tzu is a born companion who loves to sit on anyone's lap. A regal, ancient breed, the shih tzu is a lively charmer. Read on to learn more about living with the majestic shih tzu.
Scottish Terrier (Scottie)
The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.
Caucasian Shepherd Dog (Caucasian Ovcharka)
Caucasian shepherds are huge dogs known as confident and fearless family protectors, but also loving, affectionate, and loyal family dogs. Learn more about living with Caucasian shepherds.
Akita
Known as a national treasure in Japan, Akitas have wooed American dog lovers with their loyalty, watchfulness, and graceful strength. Learn more about living with the Akita.
Pomsky
Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.
Bernedoodle
Bernedoodles are goofy, charming dogs who love to play outdoors just as much as they love to cuddle up on the couch. They’re the perfect family dog and have a special fondness for children. Plus, they inherit a nearly hypoallergenic coat from their poodle heritage.
Borzoi
Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.
