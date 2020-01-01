Dogs that are brindle and that require lots of grooming

Goldendoodles are a highly affectionate crossbreed known for their intelligence and fierce loyalty to their humans. Active and playful, doodles fit in well with families and are great for first-time dog owners. Smaller versions make good apartment dwellers, too.
The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.
Not only will Pomskies win you over with their darling dainty faces, but they’re also fiercely loyal companions who will follow your every step. They can be stubborn, yet cheeky, and love to make their families laugh.
Bernedoodles are goofy, charming dogs who love to play outdoors just as much as they love to cuddle up on the couch. They’re the perfect family dog and have a special fondness for children. Plus, they inherit a nearly hypoallergenic coat from their poodle heritage.
Borzoi are former aristocratic Russian dogs who love to run and relax quietly at home. Previously known as the "Russian wolfhound," these sighthounds are quick on their feet and regal in appearance. Learn more about living with a borzoi.