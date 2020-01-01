Dogs that are terrier and that require lots of grooming

Want to know more about dogs that are terrier and that require lots of grooming? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Scottish Terrier (Scottie)
The Scottish terrier is among the oldest, best established, most recognizable breeds in the world. Tenacious, intelligent, and sometimes cantankerous, these dogs can be great companions to the right owner.
Miniature Schnauzer
Brilliant, tough, and eager to please, the miniature schnauzer is an excellent family dog—provided you can keep him entertained.
