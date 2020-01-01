Dogs with low exercise needs and that have a low prey drive

Want to know more about dogs with low exercise needs and that have a low prey drive? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Saint Bernard
Patient and caring Saint Bernards aren’t just known for their massive size—they have huge hearts, too, full of devotion for their human companions. Intelligent, mellow, and playful, learn how they can protect and adore a family like yours.
Havanese
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
