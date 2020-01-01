Dogs that are toy and that have a low prey drive

Want to know more about dogs that are toy and that have a low prey drive? See all the dogs that fit this criteria and learn more about what it's like to have these dogs as pets.

Havanese
Havanese dogs are smart, extroverted performers who don't require a lot of room to roam. Learn more about living with Havanese puppies and dogs.
